International Development News
Development News Edition

Small town stories finding wider acceptance: 'Kanpuriye' director Ashish Aryan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:15 IST
Small town stories finding wider acceptance: 'Kanpuriye' director Ashish Aryan

"Kanpuriye" director Ashish Aryan says metro cities have dominated Hindi films for a long time but now stories from smaller towns are finding acceptance among viewers. Written and directed by Ashish, the Yoodlee Films' "Kanpuriye" revolves around the characters of Divyendu Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Harsh Mayar -- all dreaming to make it big in life while grappling with life in Kanpur.

Vijay Raaz, Rajshri Deshpande, Harshita Gaur and Rohit Chaudhary also form the cast of this Hotstar original film. In 2005, Shaad Ali shot a few scenes of his hit film "Bunty aur Babli" in Kanpur, which later became the backdrop of Hindi film such as "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 2", popular TV show "Bhabhi ji Ghar Pe Hain" and Ayushman Khurrana-starrer "Bala".

Asked about the marked shift among filmmakers moving the base of their films from Mumbai or Delhi to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow or Bhopal, Ashish credits it to the "realistic stories" from these places which are now finding viewership across platforms. "The conventional Hindi cinema showed that dreams always come true but growing up in Kanpur, I never saw it happening to people around me. Most of them wanted to be film stars but 99 per cent of them are now leading a common, ordinary life but most importantly they are content with it. These stories tell us that the show must go on even if dreams don't come true. That's the spirit of small towns," the director told PTI.

"There have been several realistic films in last 10 years which have been shot at real locations and not in studios as against the previous 70 years. These are stories of ordinary people and small towns, which have given us many characters that are now finding acceptance in metros also. Good content finds its viewership, be it in theatres or OTT platforms," he says. Ashish said the characters of his film are inspired by real life people, including Vijay Raaz's "Lampat Harami" -- based on Rampat Harami, popular for his double-meaning jokes and gigs in Kanpur.

Rajshri Deshpande, who featured in Netflix's "Sacred Games", plays "Kohinoor" and is the only female member of Lampat's troop. "Kanpuriye" streams on Hotstar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

New engine of ASEAN collaboration spearheaded by NE region: DoNER Minister

The Union Minister of State IC Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India will soon achieve the target of 5 trillion USD economy ta...

Study finds way to make medical equipment infection-free

Researchers used nanoparticles to identify the presence of deadly microbes present on medical devices, like catheters, and make them infection-free. This study was conducted as an interdisciplinary collaboration between microbiologists, imm...

UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists promise to act fast to form government as far-right surges

Spains Socialist party pledged on Monday to act fast to form a government after its leader and acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez gambled on a repeat election that on Sunday night resulted in no clear winner but a surge for the far right. ...

Himalaya Drug Company launches Quista kidz, nutritional

The Himalaya Drug Company, a leading homegrown wellness brand, has announced the launch of Quista kidz, a nutritional supplement it said was formulated for children aged between three and ten years. It is fortified with 100 per cent milk p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019