Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Undeniably, a small update on Prison Break Season 6 has severe demand to its passionate fans and lovers who have been waiting for over two years since Season 5 dropped its finale. The previous season dropped its finale in May 2017 and almost after two years Fox Entertainment's Michael Thorn confirmed the making of Season 6.

The making of Prison Break Season 6 is currently underway, and this confirmation was further supported by Dominic Purcell (who played the role of Lincoln Burrows) on his Instagram post. He posted a snap of himself while on the production set for Season 6. This gives huge assurance to the series' fans with a belief that the creators and producers are pushing all their efforts to finish the task dedicatedly.

It's true Prison Break Season 6 does not have an official premiere date, but the avid followers and fans are expecting it to be released in fall 2020 as it has been in production since the last couple of months. Many believe Michael Scofield (played to Wentworth Miller) may be released from prison in the imminent season. And his lovers basically want to do justice with him by returning him back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time. The series creators understand the viewers' expectation and are expected to show him spending quality time with his family.

However, another sect of fans believes Michael Scofield's comeback to the outer world is not going to be an easy task and he will struggle to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5.

However, Prison Break Season 6 is likely to be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. The main actors such as Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will return for another set of adventures in the respective roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield, as previously said by the series' creator Paul Scheuring.

The returning of William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone in the upcoming season is highly expected by the viewers. The 62-year actor won the hearts of viewers by just playing in Season 2 and Season 4. The avid viewers of Prison Break want to see him back in the upcoming season anyhow. There is a high possibility for him to be added in the roster.

Apart from William Fichtner, actors like Rockmond Dunbar (as Benjamin Miles Franklin aka C-Note), Sarah Wayne Callies (as Sara Tancredi), Inbar Lavi (as Sheba), Robert Knepper (as Theodore Bagwell aka T-Bag) and Amaury Nolasco (as Fernando Sucre) are expected to come back in the series.