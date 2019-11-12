Entertainment News Roundup: KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers; 'Midway' Defeats 'Doctor Sleep' in Surprise Box Office Upset

International Development News
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Midway' Defeats 'Doctor Sleep' in Surprise Box Office Upset

In a surprise box office win, Roland Emmerich's World War II epic "Midway" took down the competition in North America to land in first place with $17.5 million. Heading into the weekend, Warner Bros.' Stephen King adaptation "Doctor Sleep" was widely expected to take the top prize, but the R-rated sequel to 1980's "The Shining" debuted at No. 2 with a slumbering $14.1 million from 3,855 venues, nearly half of studio projections. With lackluster ticket sales across domestic box office charts, ticket sales were down over 26% from the same weekend last year, according to Comscore.

K-pop top awards show skips Hong Kong due to protests: source

An annual K-pop festival is not happening in Hong Kong this year due to months-long political unrest, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Hong Kong has hosted the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) since 2012, where top K-pop artists including global phenomenon boyband BTS performed for years. In previous years, tens of thousands of K-pop fans packed stadiums in Hong Kong for the awards.

KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decisionover Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision on the scorecard after six wild rounds.

Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal

Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished. Allen and Amazon notified the federal court in Manhattan late on Friday night that the lawsuit was being voluntarily dismissed.

'Shadow of history': As Peronism returns, Argentine play explores its darker roots

Gonzalo Demaría is fascinated by the "ghosts" of Argentina's past, in particular the roots of Peronism, the most influential political movement dating back to Juan Peron and his wife Eva Peron that is now set for a return to power. The Argentine playwright, whose satirical play "Happyland" is showing in Buenos Aires, takes a new angle - looking at Isabel Perón, less feted than "Evita," but who became the first female president of Argentina when Juan Peron died in 1974.

