A Los Angeles gallery is preparing to auction more than 1,500 rare items from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, dating back to the theme park's founding in the 1950s. Mike Van Eaton, co-owner of Van Eaton Galleries, said on Monday that the auction traces the history of the famed park, featuring items such as the original 1953 prospectus that Walt Disney used to pitch to financiers ahead of the park's 1955 opening in southern California, an original map of Disneyland, and other signage. 'Midway' Defeats 'Doctor Sleep' in Surprise Box Office Upset

In a surprise box office win, Roland Emmerich's World War II epic "Midway" took down the competition in North America to land in first place with $17.5 million. Heading into the weekend, Warner Bros.' Stephen King adaptation "Doctor Sleep" was widely expected to take the top prize, but the R-rated sequel to 1980's "The Shining" debuted at No. 2 with a slumbering $14.1 million from 3,855 venues, nearly half of studio projections. With lackluster ticket sales across domestic box office charts, ticket sales were down over 26% from the same weekend last year, according to Comscore. K-pop top awards show skips Hong Kong due to protests: source

An annual K-pop festival is not happening in Hong Kong this year due to months-long political unrest, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Hong Kong has hosted the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) since 2012, where top K-pop artists including global phenomenon boyband BTS performed for years. In previous years, tens of thousands of K-pop fans packed stadiums in Hong Kong for the awards. KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decisionover Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision on the scorecard after six wild rounds. Disney takes 'Star Wars' to streaming with 'Mandalorian'

The next adventure in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise, arriving Tuesday on Walt Disney Co's new streaming service, takes place on a lawless planet at the outer reaches of the galaxy. "The Mandalorian," an eight-episode live-action series, stars "Game of Thrones" actor Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter. It will be available on Disney+, a new $7-per-month online subscription meant to compete with Netflix Inc. 'Shadow of history': As Peronism returns, Argentine play explores its darker roots

Gonzalo Demaría is fascinated by the "ghosts" of Argentina's past, in particular the roots of Peronism, the most influential political movement dating back to Juan Peron and his wife Eva Peron that is now set for a return to power. The Argentine playwright, whose satirical play "Happyland" is showing in Buenos Aires, takes a new angle - looking at Isabel Perón, less feted than "Evita," but who became the first female president of Argentina when Juan Peron died in 1974.

