Frank Grillo, Maggie Q to star in thriller 'Cutman'

Frank Grillo and Maggie Q are teaming up for thriller drama "Cutman". According to Variety, Grillo will play a forgotten, out-of-work boxer who begins working as the muscle for a local gangster.

His life changes when he meets a young girl whose mother is a heroin addict, to be played by Maggie. The film will be directed by Michael Mailer and written by Tiffany Heath.

Mailer will also be producing through his Michael Mailer Films, in partnership with Bluegrass Pictures, Digital Ignition Entertainment and Tremendous Entertainment.

