'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' poster: Ajay Devgn looks fierce as Maratha warrior

Ajay Devgn has aced the look of a fierce warrior in the upcoming film 'Tanhaji

  ANI
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  Created: 12-11-2019 13:26 IST
Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ajay Devgn has aced the look of a fierce warrior in the upcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' whose new poster was unveiled by his wife Kajol on Tuesday. The 'Shivaay' actor will be seen in the movie as the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji.

In the poster, Ajay can be seen in the outfit of a fighter with a burning headgear. A steel sword and saffron tilak complete his look. The background is a palace and a bloody battlefield. Kajol, who is also starring in the flick, shared the look on her social media handle and wrote, " Tanhaji Malusare - Maratha itihaas ka ek veer yoddha! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #Tanhaji Trailer OnNov19."

Directed by Om Raut, Ajay's 100th film is being produced by the actor himself with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The movie was scheduled to hit big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10.

Apart from Ajay, Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with the former after almost 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'. Saif will play the role of Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

