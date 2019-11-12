Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fallout reports in hilarious video

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty shot down rumours of an alleged fallout in the most sarcastic way. The actor-director duo, who are working together on their upcoming action film 'Sooryavanshi,' wasted no time in responding to a news report that alleged that they had a "major fallout".

Taking to social media, Akshay posted footage wherein Rohit and him can be seen getting into a tussle and then falling apart, to mimic the word "fallout". In the clip, Katrina Kaif says "breaking news, Akshay and Rohit ka fallout, see it live" while showing the news story, whose headline reads "Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a major FALLOUT over Sooryavanshi; Karan Johar plays mediator".

In the same clip, the 'Housefull 4' star and the 'Singham' director begin fighting. A few men, who seem to be the supporting cast of 'Sooryavanshi' pull them apart. At the end, Akshay says "Humein ladna padega, we'll have to fight for the fallout" and then hilariously enact falling out by ending the fight with Rohit.

"#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day@itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif," the 52-year-old star captioned the post. In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning a police uniform with a revolver in his hand.

The cop-thriller will also bring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together for cameos. 'Sooryavanshi' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27 next year and also features Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

