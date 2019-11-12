International Development News
Development News Edition

B-towners wish fans on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

As the world celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, B-towners extended heartiest wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:14 IST
B-towners wish fans on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary
Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Vidya Balan (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the world celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, B-towners extended heartiest wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion. Taking to social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a few pictures of the first Sikh Guru, including a snap of Amritsar's Golden Temple.

"Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he wrote alongside the pictures of Guru Nanak Dev and the Golden Temple of Amritsar. Hema Malini wished the fans by sharing a message on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on her social media. "Guru Nanak Ji's teachings reach out to all mankind in a simple, yet telling manner. His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo & Wand Chhako', which means, Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy' is timeless."

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan shared a video on Instagram where she wished the fans on the occasion of Gurpurab and shared a sweet thought along with a caption that read, "Faith can move mountains!...and this is not just a phrase but I've come to realize it can be a reality....the universe ONLY works in our favour...so Keep the Faith !! These lines encapsulate that thought beautifully so..." "May this Gurupurab Bring an abundance of health, joy and peace in your life! HappyGurunanakJyanati!" Anil Kapoor posted on Instagram.

Taapsee Pannu shared a message in Punjabi to congratulate fans on this auspicious occasion that read, "May you and your family be blessed... Millions of wishes for Gurupurab! " Taking to Instagram, singer Dijit Dosanjh shared a video where he is shown helping the needy and spreading the word of the founder of the Sikh faith alongside a caption that reads, "You are the true Father and every being of this world is your offspring. Nanak is the primal beginning, beyond the time and Nanak is present throughout all the Yuggas."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee extended his greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by posting a message alongside a picture of the Sikh guru, that read," Happy guru parv to you all!!! May Guruji's teachings touch you all!!!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over licence fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 1-Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

German police detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on Tuesday on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said.The three suspects wanted to kill as many infidels as pos...

US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019

Comayagua Honduras, Nov 12 AP The 3-year-old girl travelled for weeks cradled in her fathers arms, as he set out to seek asylum in the United States. Now she wont even look at him. After being forcibly separated at the border by government ...

WRAPUP 1-Continental, Osram cut costs as autos downturn hits suppliers

Auto suppliers Continental and Osram plan deeper cost cuts after reporting weaker results on Tuesday, as a global slowdown hits the car industry.Demand in China, the worlds biggest auto market, has fallen for 15 months, while carmakers are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019