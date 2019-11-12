International Development News
Have seen your graph grow from strength to strength: Akshay on Ajay's 100th film

  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:08 IST
Akshay Kumar on Tuesday congratulated Ajay Devgn for his 100th film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" and wished him luck for his future endeavours. Akshay said both he and Ajay started their journey in Bollywood together and he is happy to see the actor grow "strength to strength".

"We started our journey in this industry together... 30 years ago. And I've seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. "And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn," Akshay wrote on Twitter along side a poster of "Tanhaji..." which was a collage made out of all the 100 films he has been part of.

On Monday, Ajay's actor wife Kajol and superstar Shah Rukh Khan also wished him on his 100th film. Directed by Om Raut, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film, which also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, will hit the theatres on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

