International Development News
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:28 IST
Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video
Image Credit: IANS

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama "Sooryavanshi". Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of "Sooryavanshi" Katrina Kaif showing an article on the fall-out.

As Katrina exits the frame, Akshay and Rohit enter and get into a gimmicky fight, saying they had to behave this way because of the reports. "Leave us, we have to fight because we had a fall-out," the actor said in the video.

"#BreakingNews - A fall-out which might just make your day @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif," he wrote in the caption. "Sooryavanshi", co-produced by Rohit and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, is a fourth film in the director's cop universe.

He has previously helmed Ajay Devgn-fronted "Singham" and "Singham Returns", as well as Ranveer Singh's "Simmba". Both Ajay and Ranveer will make cameo appearances in "Sooryavanshi".

The film is scheduled to be released on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jaqueline Fernandez shares adorable selfie with Katy Perry

It seems Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez just had a fan moment as she got a chance to spend time with American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who arrived in Mumbai ahead of a music festival. The Race 3 actor shared an adorable selfie on h...

Dutch state to challenge order to take back Islamic State children

The Dutch state said on Tuesday it will appeal against a court ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria.A court in The Hague said on Monday the government must actively help repat...

Samar: Rebels kill at least 6 Philippine troops in one of the deadliest ambush

HIGHLIGHTSA communist rebel ambush killed six Philippine soldiers and wounded 20 others in one of the deadliest assaults in the Philippines five-decade-old Maoist insurgency.Troops patrolling on foot on the eastern island of Samar were hit ...

UPDATE 6-Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70 drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Gho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019