DC Universe renews 'Titans' for season three

The live-action drama series "Titans" has been renewed for a third season at DC Universe. The third season of the first original series of the streaming platform will premiere in 2020.

The decision came just a few weeks ahead of the DC Comics show's second-season finale, which is scheduled to premiere on November 29. "Titans" is backed by Weed Road Productions and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC.

