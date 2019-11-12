International Development News
Hilary Duff shares experience on completing shoot of episode one of 'Lizzie McGuire'

Hillary Duff has officially finished shooting for the first episode of American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire'.

Hillary Duff. Image Credit: ANI

Hillary Duff has officially finished shooting for the first episode of American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire'. Duff, who is also the executive producer of the show, shared some tidbits on the sitcom, in a candid interview.

In an interview with E!Online, the 32-year-old star shared that she herself couldn't believe Lizzie's back in action. "It's been great, and kind of every day I'm driving to work and I'm like, I'm driving to Lizzie Mcguire. This is so weird. I never thought this would happen again," she said. Before the production began, it was announced that Lizzie's family would all be back, but so far there's no word on her friends Miranda (Lalaine), Gordo (Adam Lamberg), or Kate (Ashlie Brillault).

While getting candid in the interview, Duff shared that she hadn't worked with any of the old cast yet but that is coming up. "Next week is a big week for all, I don't want to say all the originals," she said. She goes on to add that the team of the show want to surprise people, that's why she doesn't want to give everything away, but next week she will be filming with the family.

Last week, she did seem to confirm that one very cute boy named Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder) is not only back, but he's very hot. "I'm pretty sure there's going to be, there's going to be a thing," she added. In the new show, Lizzie lives in New York, has a great boyfriend, and works for an interior decorator. It looks like she has a great life, but she still has challenges to overcome. Duff says it was fairly easy to step back into the role.

While explaining about the character Lizzie, she says "It's a bit like muscle memory slipping back into the role. I really feel like she's an extension of me, but different," she says. Meanwhile, she compared herself to the character when she says, "I don't think I'm quite as like neurotic as she is, but she has this energy, this like positive...like she wants everything to work out, and then nothing quite always works out for her the way she envisions it."

'A Cinderella Story' actor shared that she thinks people are going to be excited to see her at 30 and how she's overcome some of that. Lastly, she concluded by saying, "There's a confidence that I'm definitely trying to give her, just 'cause she's older and gone through more life than when she was a teenager. But the relatability is what I'm really excited for, because I think that's why everybody loves her." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

