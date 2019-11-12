International Development News
Akshay Kumar extends wishes on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Akshay Kumar extended best wishes in a video, which is just showing his devotion towards the auspicious occasion.

  ANI
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 12-11-2019 18:46 IST
Akshay Kumar (Picture courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Akshay Kumar extended best wishes in a video, which is just showing his devotion towards the auspicious occasion. Clad in a blue shirt with his head covered with a cloth, the 'Khiladi' actor wished his fans in Punjabi on the special occasion.

"As we celebrate the 550th birthday of #GuruNankDevJi, may His teachings inspire you to achieve all your goals and bless you with peace and happiness. Happy #GuruNanakJayanti ," he tweeted. Apart from the star, scores of other celebrities thronged social media today to wish their fans and followers on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Diljit Dosanjh were a few to name.

The actor on Tuesday along with his 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty shot down rumours of alleged fallout in the most sarcastic way. The actor-director duo, who is working together on their upcoming action film 'Sooryavanshi,' wasted no time in responding to a news report that alleged that they, had "major fallout"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a lot of films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in 'Good Newws,' 'Laxmi Bomb,' 'Bell Bottom,' 'Sooryavanshi,' and 'Prithviraj.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

