Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for the fifth and last time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:37 IST
Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais is set to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Gervais said that this will be his fifth and last outing as the host of the ceremony.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," Gervais, 58, said. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President, Lorenzo Soria, said, "When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected."

The British actor served as the host for the ceremony from 2010 to 2012, and then again in 2016. The Golden Globe Awards will be announced on January 5, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

