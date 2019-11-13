International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Disney+ debut hit by tech glitches, company blames demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 02:40 IST
UPDATE 3-Disney+ debut hit by tech glitches, company blames demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co's long-awaited debut in the streaming media wars on Tuesday was hit with technical glitches that the company said were caused by higher-than-expected demand as it takes on rival Netflix Inc . It was unclear how many people successfully signed up and how many had difficulty accessing the $7-a-month Disney+, which features roughly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes from the company's deep family entertainment catalog as well as new programming.

But investors appeared to welcome the comment that interest had topped Disney's forecasts. Disney shares rose about 1.2% to $138.48, while Netflix dropped 1.2% to $290.58 in afternoon trading. "The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. ... we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them," Disney said in a statement.

Some people who tried to access the service were greeted by an image of Mickey Mouse on a blue screen, with a message asking them to exit the app and try again. Many others had trouble finding the Disney+ app in Apple's App Store. "Not too surprised but @disneyplus looks like it's already falling over. On FireTV Stick can't load main page (Unable to connect to Disney+) and couldn't play 'The Mandalorian' (some account issue)," user @pmhesse https://twitter.com/pmhesse/status/1194231076094390279 tweeted.

"Hopefully it's worked out by tomorrow's treadmill time." "The Mandalorian," the latest in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise, is an eight-episode live-action series starring "Game of Thrones" actor Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter.

Many customers signed up with no problem, and viewers were buzzing about "The Mandalorian," making it a top trending topic on Twitter. Viewers were trying to decipher the meaning of a surprise twist at the end of the first episode. Among reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, 90% of critics gave the episode a positive rating. "While it's easy to focus on the temporary problems, there's no doubt that this also shows an enormous demand for Disney's services," said Clement Thibault, an analyst at financial markets platform Investing.com.

"Big launches often have their hiccups when consumers are fighting to be the first to have a given service." Several users were upbeat about programming from the Marvel superhero universe, "Toy Story" creator Pixar Animation, the National Geographic channel and Disney's celebrated library of classics such as "Cinderella."

"Today is the perfect day to just stay home all day on my couch in my PJ's binging all of my favorite Disney movies on #DisneyPlus," tweeted @JulieDwoskin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK Prime Minister Johnson to declare Britain can end 'the groundhoggery of Brexit'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday declare that the UK can end the groundhoggery of Brexit if he wins next months election, saying the rest of the world was wondering why so much time has been spent agonising over whethe...

UPDATE 4-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

U.S. President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump himself, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairma...

Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

Isotropic Systems announced today that it has completed a key milestone in its development path towards a new generation of multi-beam, high performance and low-cost satellite ground terminals. The UK-based company demonstrated bi-directio...

UPDATE 2-Musk says Tesla's first European production plant will be in Berlin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory as well as an engineering and design center in the German capital, Berlin.He said in an awards ceremony in Germany th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019