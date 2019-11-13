International Development News
Jordana Brewster to star in 'Shrine' adaptation

"Fast and Furious" star Jordana Brewster has been cast opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the screen adaptation of horror novel "Shrine". According to Deadline, the details of Brewster's characters are unknown.

The film, to be written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, is Morgan's return to the horror genre. The actor, who has featured in popular horror series "The Walking Dead" and "Supernatural" , will play the lead role in the project, produced by Screen Gems.

"Shrine" focuses on a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career, but the 'miracles' may have a much darker source. The film goes on floors in February.

