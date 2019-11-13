Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' finds Prince Eric in Jonah Hauer-King

The role of Prince Eric in the upcoming Disney live-action remake 'The Little Mermaid' has long remained vacant after Harry Styles turned it down earlier this year, but makers have finally found the suitable match in British actor Jonah Hauer-King. While the rest of the cast was completed earlier in summer, Hauer-King became the latest entrant to play opposite Halle Bailey who will be seen as Ariel, the titular character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's cast also includes Melissa McCarthy who will be seen as the witch Ursula, along with Javier Bardem as King Triton. Jacob Tremblay will be the voice behind Flounder, while Awkwafina will lend his voice to Scuttle with Daveed Diggs is voicing Sebastian the crab.

Disney's upcoming film follows the story of Prince Eric who falls for the mermaid Ariel after she saves him from drowning. She then makes a deal with the witch Ursula to exchange her voice with the witch's legs. Earlier, singer-songwriter Harry Styles was being eyed for Prince Eric's role who turned it down for music.

Meanwhile, Hauer-King has appeared in 'A Dog's Way Home' and a BBC adaptation of 'Little Women' in 2017. The upcoming live-action animation will receive direction from Rob Marshall.

Moreover, composer Alan Menken is coming together with Lin-Manuel Miranda for music, with Menken creating music and the latter writing and producing with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. (ANI)

