IFFI to screen 'Satyakam', 'Aradhana'

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:15 IST
In the event, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors. Image Credit: ANI

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Satyakam" and Shakti Samanta-directed "Aradhana" will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the 'Golden Lining Indian Films' section. "Satyakam" , starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore, is considered to be among the finest films in Indian Cinema, whereas "Aradhana" , featuring Rajesh Khanna and Tagore, was a huge blockbuster in the late 1960s.

The package of films under the section include movies in Odiya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Assamese and Malayalam languages. Other films to feature in the section include Satyajit Ray's Bengali feature "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne" , the National Award-winning Marathi film "Tambdi Mati", "Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai" , "Varakatnam" , "Dr Bezbarua", "Iru Kodugal" , "Sree" by Siddharth, "Uyyale" by N Lakshminarayan and "Adimakal" by KS Sethumadhavan.

The 50th edition of the festival, which will be held from November 20-28 in Goa, will witness over 200 films from 76 countries. With the screening of 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian Panorama section, around 10,000 people are expected to attend the golden jubilee edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

