Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Paris protest disrupts Polanski film debut over rape accusations

Protesters disrupted the first screening in France of Roman Polanski's new film on Tuesday, following the publication of a new rape accusation against the French-Polish director. A group of about 40 activists blocked the screening of the French premiere of Polanski's film "J'accuse" at a theater in Rue Champollion, although the film was shown at some other theaters in Paris. Russell Crowe's property scorched by Australian bushfires

Bushfires raging across Australia's east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday. The 55-year-old posted a video and pictures on his Twitter feed of a helicopter water-bombing smoke-filled trees near a fence and driveway, commenting "Top shot son!" Award-winning film 'Atlantics' offers haunting take on life in Senegal

To capture the harsh reality of life in Senegal, film director Mati Diop chose young people she met at building sites, bars and in Dakar's poorer suburbs as the stars of 'Atlantics', a ghost story about migrants and those they leave behind. The coming-of-age tale has already won critical acclaim, securing the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and it will reach a wider audience this month when it hits U.S. cinema screens and debuts on screening platform Netflix. 'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could "Friends" be getting back together, if only for a one night stand? The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six "Friends" actors and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia. Disney+ debut hit by tech glitches, company blames demand

Walt Disney+ Co's long-awaited debut in the streaming media wars on Tuesday was hit with technical glitches that the company said were caused by higher-than-expected demand as it takes on rival Netflix Inc. It was unclear how many people successfully signed up and how many had difficulty accessing the $7-a-month Disney+, which features roughly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes from the company's deep family entertainment catalog as well as new programming. Unseen photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

A series of black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will be seen by the public for the first time when they go on display in east London this month. The images, taken in a London recording studio and at a gig in Cardiff, Wales, were stored under photographer Gus Coral's bed for more than 50 years before he decided to dust them off. Wife of Mexico kingpin El Chapo to grace narco families TV show

The wife of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will appear on the VH1 show "Cartel Crew" alongside other family members of drug traffickers who grapple with notorious legacies, the television network said on Tuesday. Emma Coronel, a former beauty queen and mother of Guzman's twin girls, attended nearly every day of his 11-week trial in New York, drawing attention for her elegant dress sense. In July, a federal judge sent the kingpin to prison for life. Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

A rare portrait of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be sold by British auction house Christie's on Nov. 27 in Paris at an estimated price of between 800,000 euros and 1.2 million euros ($882,000-$1.32 million). The artwork, one of four portraits painted during the composer's lifetime and still part of a private collection, was painted in 1770. It has been attributed to Italian painter Giambettino Cignaroli. John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Multi-talented singer and actor John Legend was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title. Legend, 40, is married to model Chrissy Teigen with whom he has two children and is the first black man to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) status for his work on stage and screen. Robert De Niro to get lifetime award from SAG actor union

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner and considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is being recognized by his peers with an annual lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). De Niro, 76, will receive the award in January, the labor union said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

