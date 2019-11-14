Mark Wahlberg in talks to join Tom Holland in 'Uncharted'

Mark Wahlberg is in negotiations to star opposite Tom Holland in "Uncharted". The Sony film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg will play a man called Sully, Drake's closest friend and father figure who bails him out of trouble. "Uncharted", to be directed by "Bumblebee" helmer Travis Knight, will chronicle Drake's first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the duo best known for "Iron Man" films, and Rafe Judkins have penned the project.

