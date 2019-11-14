International Development News
Alicia Keys set to come back as 2020 Grammys host

Singer Alicia Keys is returning to host the Grammy Awards next year. The singer, who made her debut at the 61st annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, will be back for the 2020 ceremony, set to air on January 26.

Keys said she initially thought it was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," she said in statement to Billboard.

Keys will be the third woman and the first female music star to host the show more than once. Only two women -- Whoopi Goldberg and Queen Latifah -- have hosted since the show became a live telecast in 1971. Deborah Dugan, the Recording Academy's first-year president/CEO, added, the team is excited to have the singer do the honours again.

"From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host," Dugan said. Keys is a recipient of 15 Grammy Awards since her debut album was released in 2001.

