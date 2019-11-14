International Development News
Development News Edition

Demi Lovato dating Austin Wilson; makes it Instagram official

Demi Lovato has made a revelation that she is dating model Austin Wilson. She made the relationship Instagram official!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:39 IST
Demi Lovato dating Austin Wilson; makes it Instagram official
Demi Lovato with Austin Wilson (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Demi Lovato has made a revelation that she is dating model Austin Wilson. She made the relationship Instagram official! The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer made it clear that she is now off the market as she posted a monochrome picture of her with Austin who is cutely planting a kiss on her cheek on Tuesday and captioned, "My" accompanied with a heart emoticon.

To confirm the same, the 25-year old model too shared the same click on his feed writing, "My love." And in no time, the singer's friends dropped their congratulatory notes in the comment section.

Actor Debra Messing commented on the post, "Gorgeous." However, their dating timeline is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Lovato was most recently linked to 'Bachelorette' alum Mike Johnson.

After exchanging some flirty messages on social media, their romance "fizzled out" after Johnson opened up about their private dates and disclosed that Lovato is a "really good kisser." "Nothing happened, it just ran its course," an insider source told E!News in late October.

The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously." A few days back, she opened up about her fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

On the work front, Lovato is all set to appear in the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace' which airs next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brexit Party's Farage dismisses calls to stand down in Labour seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday dismissed demands to stand down candidates in Labour Party marginal seats, saying his main aim was to win seats in parliament to hold Prime Minister Boris Johnson to account over Brexit. In the m...

EU's proposed ambassadorial visit to Xinjiang seen unlikely to happen

The European Union is discussing a visit for ambassadors to Chinas far western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of oppressing ethnic Uighurs, but the trip is unlikely to happen unless certain conditions are met, diplomats ...

Chronology of events in Rafale fighter jets deal case

Following is the chronology of events in the Rafale fighter jets deal in which the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions against its verdict giving clean chit to the Narendra Modi government -Dec 30, 2002 Defence Procurement P...

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers.

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019