Tabu joins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Tabu on Thursday joined the cast of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" , is directed by Anees Bazmi. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Kartik and Kiara took to social media to welcome Tabu to the team. "Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaaa2. Can't wait to shoot!" Kartik wrote on Instagram.

"We're so very chuffed to welcome you to this maze.. Can’t wait to shoot with the one, the only #Tabu #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," tweeted Kiara. The 2007 original film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu".

"Bhool Bhulaiyya 2" is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

