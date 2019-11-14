International Development News
Development News Edition

I'm too old to be nervous: James McAvoy on playing Lord Asriel in 'His Dark Material'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:17 IST
I'm too old to be nervous: James McAvoy on playing Lord Asriel in 'His Dark Material'

Actor James McAvoy says he was not at all nervous about portraying Lord Asriel in HBO's "His Dark Material" as he liked the character's boldness and ruthlessness. Based on Philip Pullman's three-part epic series about two children -- Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry -- who embark on a magical adventure through parallel universes in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

McAvoy said Lord Asriel is against the concept of organised religion where the belief systems and rituals are systematically arranged and formally established. "I'm never nervous about doing anything anymore, I'm too old for that. I was more filled with the excitement of getting to play him and getting to do something that's

actually quite bold and dangerous in mainstream entertainment, which have a very strong viewpoint on organised religion. "There’s no hiding from it: Asriel’s against it and not only is he against it, he thinks it is holding us back, that it is actually a form of abuse and torture against humanity. It's a pretty clear and emphatic thing to go after and that's something that I was excited by because we don't get to do that very often," the actor said in a statement.

"His Dark Material", which also features Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson, premieres on Indian Television only on Star World on November 24 at 9 pm. McAvoy said he particularly loved the ruthless side of Lord Asriel.

"I love the character. I love how ruthless he is, how glamorous he is, how full of life he is. He's more alive than half of the people I've ever met in my life. He's got a touch of destiny about him. "Playing that kind of person in a world that does truly embrace the magical, as well as the science and the theological, that's pretty cool. Again, I'm not nervous about it because I love him so much. I feel so lucky to be a part of it," he added.

The 40-year-old actor said the best thing about Pullman's books was that it was not "lore-heavy" like the "Lord of the Rings" and "less whimsical" than the "Harry Potter" world. "Philip Pullman is such a brave and fearless storyteller that he knows, no matter how crazy things get and how wild his imagination makes the story go, he's a good enough storyteller that the audience are going to want to follow Lyra, and they're going to want to follow Roger, and they're going to want to follow Will along that journey to discover what the hell is going on and why we're all acting so terrified and afraid, when really, we should just all be happy to be alive," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Workers found cleaning sewage-filled drain without protective gears

Sanitation workers engaged by the Noida Authority here have allegedly been found cleaning sewage without safety gears like gloves and boots, in violation of a central law that prohibits manual scavenging in the country. Pictures shared on s...

Truck drivers to get healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat scheme

The National Health Authority on Thursday signed an MoU with the All India Transporters Welfare Association AITWA to provide healthcare services to truck drivers under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PM-JAY scheme. Under ...

Sebi categorises modifications in contract specifications for Commex

In order to streamline the process, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday categorized modifications in futures contract specifications pertaining to quality parameters for commodity derivatives. The decision has been taken in consultation with...

'Desert to Power' program’s future plan revealed at Africa Investment Forum 2019

The African Development Banks President, Akinwumi Adesina had set down a new agenda for the bank group in September 2015. He outlined the five development priorities for the institution which were called in short High 5s. The High 5s are L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019