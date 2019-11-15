Manushi Chillar to play Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

Two months after he surprised fans with a new film announcement, Akshay Kumar has finally found the leading lady for his upcoming historical movies 'Prithviraj' in 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will be making her Bollywood debut. Manushi will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, wife of the 12th-century Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The upcoming feature is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter. The film was first announced on September 9 on Akshay's birthday. The actor will be seen in the lead, needless to say, and he had also shared that he is "humbled" to play a "hero" he looks up to for his "valour and values."

"It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by," the actor had said then. Calling Prithviraj an inspiration for generations, Akshay stated the film is an attempt to bring to light his "valour and daredevilry."

"Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me," he had said. 'Prithviraj' will reportedly revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors this month. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan and will hit big screens on Diwali next year.

Akshay is currently basking in the success of 'Housefull 4' and is awaiting the release of 'Good Newwz' on December 27, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)

