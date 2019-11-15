International Development News
Taylor Swift says Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta not letting her play old songs at AMAs

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 15-11-2019 17:37 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 17:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pop star Taylor Swift has spoken out against Scott Borchetta, her former label head at Big Machine Records, and his new partner Scooter Braun for preventing her from performing on her past hits at the American Music Awards. The singer, in a post on Instagram, said she was being honored as the Artist of the Decade award at AMAs but the duo were not letting her play a medley of her songs.

She said Braun and Borchetta are also no letting her use her old recordings for a Netflix documentary. "It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote on Instagram. After Braun bought the Big Machine in June, Swift claimed that him owning the "masters" of her songs was her "worst-case scenario" as he had previously directed Kanye West, his client, to bully her during their fight over the lyrics of West's song "Famous".

Swift left Big Machine, her label since her early days, for Universal Music Group last year. The singer, in her post, said Borchetta told her team that they'll allow her to use the music only if she agreed "to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun".

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs," she added.

