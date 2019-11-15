Justin Timberlake ropes in Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak for 'Trolls World Tour'

Singer Justin Timberlake who will reprise his role as Branch in musical comedy 'Trolls World Tour' a sequel of the 2016 film 'Trolls,' has roped in singers Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak among others for the soundtrack. Apart from playing a role in the film, the singer has also turned executive music producer of the songs.

Other stars contributing new music to the project include Anna Kendrick (who plays fellow main character Poppy), SZA and Chris Stapleton. Timberlake produced the soundtrack alongside Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer/producer Ludwig Goransson while writing and performing new music, reported Billboard. The film follows the highly successful soundtrack for the original 'Trolls' movie, another production of the 38-year-old singer.

The soundtrack peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and notched a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" (ANI)

