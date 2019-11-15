Hrithik Roshan celebrates 'Super 30' success with Anand Kumar

International Development News
Hrithik Roshan hosted mathematician Anand Kumar, the man he portrayed in the critically-acclaimed film "Super 30", for a special dinner to celebrate the movie's success. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, featured Hrithik as Anand, the Patna-based scholar who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

The get-together on Thursday was also attended by the director and Anand's brother Pranav Kumar. "It was a delightful evening. My mother has watched 'Super 30' nine times in the theatres but never got the chance to meet Anand sir and his brother Pranav personally.

"Yesterday, we all sat and reminisced about the tough journey of super 30 with smiles and laughter. Incidents and interactions that were devastating while shooting today seemed to make us laugh in victory," Hrithik said in a statement. According to the makers, "Super 30" has so far minted Rs 317 crore at the box office.

Anand said he feels indebted to Hrithik for presenting his story to the public through the film. "I am very grateful for Hrithik Roshan and the whole team of 'Super 30' for bringing this story to the public. He is as amazing as a person as he is an actor and I wouldn’t have anyone else to play the role.

"After that, seeing him in 'WAR' was mesmerizing. The way he switched roles was shocking to say the least. I wish him all the success that comes his way," he said.

