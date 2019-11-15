Medium doesn't matter, my output as an actor is same: Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has acted across mediums, from television to now web series, and the actor says he remains honest as a performer irrespective of the platform. Vikrant says he has learned a lot during his TV days, when he acted in shows such as "Dharam Veer" , "Balika Vadhu" and "Qubool Hai".

"I have done a decade of work in television also. Television has taught me everything that I have today and I will retain it as long as I can. You can't be thinking what will happen. For me, the medium doesn't matter, my output as an actor is the same irrespective of the medium be it for TV or web or films," he said. The actor has so far shied away from fronting mainstream films and believes that has spared him of the pressure one faces while doing them.

"Luckily, I have not done an outright commercial film where I have the pressure of the box office, I don't want to get into that space. I am very happy, coming and doing my job and collaborating with people like Ekta Kapoor and others who recognise it." The actor was speaking at the trailer and music launch of upcoming web series "Broken... But Beautiful" season two.

Vikrant said they never expected the first season of the show would be such a big success and now he hopes the audience will the next season as well. "We had not thought the first season will be loved so much, we do not work hard to get desirable results. We had not anticipated anything with season one and we hope people like this one too. We did justice to what was written."

Producer Ekta Kapoor said, "In web series there is no box office or TRP, if the response is good then only season two is being made, that is the yardstick on the web. It has appealed to both men and women." "Broken... But Beautiful" season two will stream on ZEE5 and Alt Balaji from November 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)