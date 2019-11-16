Gary Oldman to play lead in Apple's 'Slow Horses' adaptation

Oscar winner Gary Oldman will headline Apple's drama series "Slow Horses". Based on Mick Herron’s spy novel series of the same name, the story is about Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible leader of a group of spies, who end up in MI5’s Slough House, having been exiled from the mainstream for their mistakes.

Graham Yost, the producer of Jane Campion's "Top of the Lake" , will executive produce the show, reported Variety. Former “Veep” writer Will Smith will write and also executive produce.

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski are other executive producers on the series. See-Saw films is attached to produce.

