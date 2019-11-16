Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to produce 92nd Academy Awards

Veteran producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have teamed up to produce the 92nd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced. The February 9 award night will be the first Oscar-producing gig for both Howell Taylor and Allain, reported Variety.

"The combined producing talents of Lynette and Stephanie will bring dynamism and excitement to the 92nd Oscars show. Their vast production experience ranges from groundbreaking independent film to global blockbuster. We look forward to collaborating with them to bring an unforgettable Oscars event to movie fans around the world," Academy president David Rubin said. Howell Taylor, 40, established her name by producing indie standouts such as "Half Nelson", "Blue Valentine" , "Big Eyes", "Captain Fantastic" and last year's "A Star Is Born" , which turned out to be a blockbuster and earned her a best picture Oscar nomination.

Allain, 60, started with "Boyz n the Hood" , for which John Singleton became the youngest and first black best director Oscar nominee ever. She has produced numerous other indie films, including "Hustle & Flow", "Beyond the Lights" and "Black Snake Moan" , as well as the Netflix series "Dear White People" . "We have both watched the Oscars for as long as we can remember, and to be given the opportunity to produce the show is a dream. It's an honor and a thrill to join forces to deliver an entertaining show that celebrates the artistry of this year's best films," Howell Taylor and Allain said in a joint statement.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

