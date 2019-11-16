Series on Sumrit Shahi's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' in the works at ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced it is adapting author Sumrit Shahi's best-selling novel "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" for a web-series that will feature popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The upcoming web-series will also star Anya Singh, who played her first leading role in Habib Faisal's musical drama film "Qaidi Band" , a statement issued by ZEE5 said.

A 10-episode series, "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" , is a story of two best friends, reconnecting after a long separation and the existence of a curious history between them, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other. The story plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they meet after years of separation.

The show will also see veterans Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Rituraj Singh, who will play Nakuul's parents while Niki Aneja and Vivek Mushran will be playing Anya's parents. It is produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari and directed by Arif Khan.

The team is currently filming in London.

