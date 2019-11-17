'Cheshire Crossing' movie adaptation in the works

Andy Weir's graphic novel "Cheshire Crossing" is getting a film adaptation. Amblin Partners has picked up the movie rights to the book, with Erin Cressida Wilson attached to write the script.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael De Luca is producing the adaptation. The story revolves around Dorothy from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", Alice of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Peter Pan's" Wendy, who meet in boarding school for troubled young ladies.

"They each believe they have travelled to a fantastical world but no one else does. When their world-hopping sees Captain Hook and the Wicked Witch of the West team up to combine their magical villainy, the trio must band together to thwart them," the novel's synopsis read. Sarah Andersen illustrated the graphic novel, which Penguin Random House published in July.

On behalf of Michael De Luca Productions, Johnny Pariseau will serve as executive producer and oversee the project. Amblin's president of production Holly Bario and vice president creative affairs Mia Maniscalco will oversee the production for the company.

