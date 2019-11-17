Liz Astrof working on comedy series 'Pivoting' at Fox

Writer Liz Astrof is developing a half-hour single-camera comedy "Pivoting" at Fox. Apart from Astrof, Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros TV are also part of a script-plus-penalty development deal that includes one additional backup script.

"'Pivoting' is a comedy about tragedy, set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, where we follow three close-knit childhood friends, after the death of another. During the grieving period, when psychologists advise not to make any big decisions, our three friends do exactly that and upend their lives in an effort to find happiness while there is still time, taking on the mid-life challenge they never saw coming – becoming un-stuck," the show's plotline read. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Astrof will also executive produce the show along with Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Astrof is currently developing the comedy "The Last Happy Couple" at CBS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)