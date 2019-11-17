'Eli Roth's History of Horror' renewed for season 2

"Eli Roth's History of Horror" is set to return for a sophomore season, AMC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show in which Roth explores scary movies and their numerous subgenres has proved a hit for the network.

The six-episode second season will be hosted by Roth. The episodes will be devoted to "monsters, evil children, witches, body horror, houses of hell and 'Eli's Terrifying Twelve'," AMC promised.

Roth said the most exciting part of the show was giving the fans an insight into these films on a much deeper level. "We look forward to going even deeper in season two, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all time and adding more and more films to the canon," the director of "Cabin Fever" and "Hostel" fame said.

The debut season featured interviews with filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, bestselling horror author Stephen King and "Halloween" star, actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

