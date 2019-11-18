International Development News
Development News Edition

Ariana Grande may cancel shows due to ill health

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:17 IST
Ariana Grande may cancel shows due to ill health
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Singer Ariana Grande has announced that she may have to pull out of some upcoming shows of her 'Sweetener' tour as she was "very sick" with a sinus infection. In a series of Stories, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the health update.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight," she says in the video. Grande also apologized to her fans and promised a refund on the tickets.

"I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded. I'm just really devastated... Thank you for understanding and sending love... I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry," she says in another Instagram Story. She further thanked her followers on Twitter for their love and support.

"crying. I can't tell u how much I love and appreciate u all or like effectively express what a blessing it is to have u in my life (sic)" she wrote in a post. "thank u for your kindness and love. wish I were with u today more than anything. u have no idea (sic)," Grande added in another tweet.

On Saturday, the "God is a Woman" hitmaker revealed that she had been feeling sick for "over three weeks". "scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don't know what's happening with my body, and I'm really disappointed and freaked out of why I can't get better because it's been over three weeks at this point (sic)" she had shared on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Smith shrugs off Pooran's light ball-tampering ban

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offense. Pooran was given...

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal pro...

HK stocks end firmer as stimulus hopes boost risk sentiment

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, following steep losses the previous week, as lacklustre economic data stoked hopes of fresh stimulus measures to revive flagging growth in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index ended up 1.4 a...

NHAI implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019