International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Coty bets $600 mln on Kylie Jenner beauty brands

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Coty bets $600 mln on Kylie Jenner beauty brands

Coty Inc said on Monday it would pay $600 million for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's make-up and skincare businesses, as it looks to tap into the reality TV star's huge social media reach, driving shares in the company up 5%.

The move comes as the cosmetics maker doubles down on its skin care and fragrance products, rolling out new luxury fragrances and lipsticks, while spending more on marketing to combat falling sales. Jenner, the youngest sibling of the wildly successful Kardashian family, a household name a decade after their reality TV show "Keeping up with the Kardashians" became a smash hit, started her make up line with lipstick kits in 2015.

The kits sold out within minutes of launching, an early sign of the power of her now 270 million-plus social media following, and Coty said Kylie Cosmetics had an estimated $177 million in net revenues over the past 12 months. "Kylie is a modern-day icon, with an incredible sense of the beauty consumer, and we believe in the high potential of building a global beauty brand together," said Peter Harf, chairman of Coty's board.

Jenner brought in sales of an estimated $360 million in 2018, according to Forbes, putting her on its list of self-made billionaires. Kylie Cosmetics also last year signed a deal with Ulta Beauty Inc to put her products in all of the retailer's 1,163 U.S. stores.

The partnership will be accretive to Coty's net revenue growth of its core fragrance, cosmetics and skin care business by more than 1% per year over the next three years, the company said. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, Coty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kutch district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted parts of Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday evening, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes was recorded at 701 pm with its epic...

UPDATE 2-Head of Vatican financial regulator leaves job weeks after police raids

The Vatican said on Monday the head of its financial regulator would leave, weeks after unprecedented police raids on his organisation and another key arm of the Catholic Churchs bureaucracy. Rene Bruelhart, a 47-year-old Swiss lawyer, told...

AP govt makes key changes to its energy policies

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday made several key changes to its policies on solar, wind and hybrid power, primarily withdrawing the facility for energy banking and drawal that was purportedly causing a huge financial drain on the po...

HC tells Labour Commissioner to take a call on bus strike

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Labour Commissioner to decide within two weeks whether the stir by the state-run transport corporation employees should be referred to the Labour Court or not. The High Court was hearing a pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019