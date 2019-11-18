"Hey Glasto!": McCartney to headline Glastonbury's 50th anniversary

Paul McCartney is to headline the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury in June next year, the world's largest greenfield festival, organisers announced on Monday. "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next year!" the 77-year-old former Beatle tweeted.

The "Hey Jude" hitmaker will be the headline act on the festival's main Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 27, according to the Glastonbury Twitter account. McCartney last appeared on the Pyramid Stage in 2004 alongside Oasis and Muse. Glastonbury and McCartney's representatives were not immediately available for further comment.

Tickets for the 2020 event went on sale in October and were sold out in just over half an hour, according to the festival's website https://cdn.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/. Glastonbury Festival was founded by farmer Michael Eavis, 83, and his late wife Jean in 1970, after they were inspired by the Bath Festival of Blues. Marc Bolan played the first event, which had an entry charge of 1 pound with free milk included.

