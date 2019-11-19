Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury Festival

Beatles legend Paul McCartney is set to headline the 50th edition of the Glastonbury Festival next year. The 77-year-old music icon will perform at the golden jubilee edition of the annual festival on June 27, 2020.

"Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!" McCartney wrote on Twitter on Monday. The festival organisers made the announcement on Monday on their official website.

"We are incredibly excited to announce that Paul McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of next year's Glastonbury Festival, on June 27th," the statement from the organisers read. Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said having McCartney come back to headline the Pyramid again is a dream come true.

"There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary," Eavis added. McCartney previously headlined the festival in 2004.

The festival will run through June 24-28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)