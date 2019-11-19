'Marvel's Runaways' to end after season 3

The third season of "Marvel's Runaways" will be the final installment of the superhero series. A new trailer of the Hulu original revealed that the upcoming season will be its last.

This will also serve as the closing chapter for "Cloak and Dagger" , which will also be appearing in some of the episodes. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season will begin with the titular teens still searching for Chase, Gert, and Karolina, who were captured at the end of season two by Jonah and his family.

While dealing with aliens, the Runaways will also face Morgan le Fay, the ruler of the dark realm, who plans to use her army to conquer the realm. The third season of the 10 episode-show will be start streaming on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)