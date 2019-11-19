Good content will always click with viewers: Purab Kohli

Web audiences are spoilt for choice, given the variety of films and series available on over-the-top platforms, but the ones driven by content usually always receive favourable response, actor Purab Kohli said. Kohli, who was in town to promote his upcoming web series 'Out of Love', noted that viewers are on the lookout for fresh content.

"With so much content available on the web, it is a difficult time for everyone to make a choice. 'Out of Love' is the Indian version of a hugely popular BBC TV show, 'Doctor Foster'. It has every element to keep the audience hooked," the 40-year-old actor said. Dugal, who is paired opposite Kohli in 'Out of Love', said the modern-day drama offers different perspectives on infidelity.

"The character I play is a committed doctor, caring mother and partner but her life changes after she finds out that her husband is cheating on her," she maintained. The actress, best known for her roles in 'Qissa' and 'Manto', complimented Kohli for his "composure".

"He (Kohli) is a very relaxed actor and I am nervous. That has made the scenes interesting," she said.

Each character in the film has grey shades, Kohli explained. "My character is a lovable guy but he has drawbacks, just like all of us. The circumstances shown in the series are very relatable," he added.

"Out of Love' starts streaming on Hot Star on November 22..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)