Kanye West working on follow-up album to 'Jesus Is King'

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday announced that he will be soon coming out with a follow-up to his latest album 'Jesus Is King'. The 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share the news and also hinted at a collaboration with music producer Dr Dre.

"Ye and Dre 'Jesus is King' Part II coming soon," West wrote alongside a photo with Dre. Dre also shared the same photo with the exact caption on Instagram.

The new LP will be West's first collaboration with Dre, who has previously worked with artistes like Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. "Jesus Is King" , which was West's ninth studio album, released in October.

