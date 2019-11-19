Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer’s wedding talks, Is Robert Pattinson coming close to his ex?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Their union in real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series.

Recently, Robert Pattinson was questioned if having Kristen Stewart by his side in dealing with fame and being isolated by the overnight stardom. Not only their onscreen performance, their love in real life was the talk of the town during their Twilight days. Even it is true that they had downfalls also after reaching peaks mainly due to their performance and fans' responses to Twilight.

Kristen Stewart was recently questioned about her romantic link with ex beau Robert Pattinson during the shoot of Twilight saga. She cited that she was excited to see him playing the role of Batman. She is optimistic on his success when it comes for him starring as Bruce Wayne in the imminent Warner Bros superhero film.

Since her comments filled with positive thoughts for him surfaced online, many fans started speculating that there is again something 'special' going between them. But in truth, nothing as such persists as they are reportedly not in touch with each other since they called it split. Everyone knows Kristen Stewart was romantically linked with Stella Maxwell. Now she is rumored to be in a romantic relationship with her new girlfriend Dylan Meyer. During her recent interaction with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart stated that she cannot wait to ask her girlfriend Dylan Meyer to marry her.

In February 2017, Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart described herself as 'so gay' at Saturday Night Live, and also clarified herself during a conversation with The Guardian that she was bisexual. Many of her fans are highly disappointed to see her months-old picture in which she was clearly seen smooching her previous girlfriend Stella Maxwell on a yacht in the Amalfi Coast in Italy.