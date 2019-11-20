Netflix announces sequel series to 'Vikings'

Netflix has ordered a sequel series of its hit historical drama show "Vikings". Titled "Vikings: Valhalla" , the new series will be executive produced by original show creator Michael Hirst and will take forward the story of Norse heroes.

"Vikings", which Hirst created in 2013, is about Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, one of the best-known legendary Norse heroes and notorious as the scourge of England and France. The show is set to conclude after the premiere of its sixth season in December.

"Valhalla" is set 100 years after the events of the original and will focus on the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). "These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend," the official plotline read.

Jeb Stuart will serve as writer and showrunner on "Valhalla" . "I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our 'Vikings' saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix.

"Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history," said Hirst. MGM Television will produce "Valhalla" , which will start shooting soon in Ireland.

