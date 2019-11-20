'Thor' star Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris join Rajamouli's 'RRR'

"Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday cast three international actors -- Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody -- for his upcoming period drama "RRR". Stevenson, who featured in "Thor" , will play the lead antagonist Scott in the film.

"Ray Stevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you," the film's official handle tweeted. Morris was announced as Jennifer, the female lead in the film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

"Welcome aboard #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR," the film's handle tweeted. Irish actor Doody has already completed the first schedule of the film as Lady Scott.

"Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT," the tweet read. The 70 per cent shoot for the film is complete.

"RRR" is reportedly set in the pre-Independence era and is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters. It is scheduled to be released in July 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)