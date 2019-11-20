Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

Prison Break Season 6 is undeniably one of the highly anticipated television series fans have been waiting since May 2017 (when Season 5 dropped its finale). Some latest reports claim that the sixth season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Read the below to know some latest updates.

Prison Break Season 6 does not have an official confirmation on the number of episodes, still some reports predicted that it would have nine episodes. There is a chance that Netflix negotiates for exclusive rights of the upcoming episodes. However, as far as the overall plot is concerned, it is still under wraps.

But Wentworth Miller previously said that Prison Break Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. Even based on the series creator, Paul Scheuring's earlier media interaction, the plot may take the viewers back to the beginning (when it was first commenced in August 2005) so that the viewers can get to see some serious twists.

The good news is that the making of another season is underway and this confirmation was further supported by Dominic Purcell (who played the role of Lincoln Burrows) on his Instagram post. He posted a snap of himself while on the production set for Season 6. This gives huge assurance to the series' fans with a belief that the creators and producers are pushing all their efforts to finish the task dedicatedly.

Among other relevant updates, one good news for Prison Break Season 6 is the returning of Inbar Levi. The Last Ship actress is set to reprise her role as Sheba. However, fans are tensed about the returning of William Fichtner in the upcoming season. He played the role of Alexander Mahone for 59 episodes between Season 2 and Season 4. Since he was not seen in Season 5, fans passionately want him to reprise his role in Season 6.

On the other hand, a sect of fans believes Michael Scofield will be living a normal life outside the prison. Those viewers expect him to get back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time.

Prison Break Season 6 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the television series.