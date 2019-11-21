John Legend, Stephen Curry to produce 'Signing Day'

Oscar-winner John Legend has joined hands with American professional basketball player Stephen Curry to produce the sports drama movie, "Signing Day". Curry's Unanimous Media production house and Legend's Get Lifted Film Co will back the project along with Sony Pictures, reported Variety.

Adam Hoff has boarded the project as a screenwriter. The film, described as the "Jerry Maguire" of the current times, is about an extremely driven sports agent trying desperately to sign a young, coveted basketball star as her client. In her desperation and determination, she considers resorting to illegal and unethical means to book the client.

The film is one of several projects that Curry has in development at Sony as part of his multi-year production deal.

