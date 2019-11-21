'Joker 2' might be happening after all

Despite his repeated denials, it seems Joaquin Phoenix is coming back as The Joker in another film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Phillips, who directed the actor is billion-dollar blockbuster "Joker", has started working on a sequel that will further explore the story of the iconic DC villain.

Sources said the sequel to "Joker" is "on the way" with Phillips returning as director. He will write the screenplay to the second part along with co-writer Scott Silver. The outlet reports that Phillips, buoyed by the opening weekend score of the film, approached Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich to pitch for a sequel.

He is said to have proposed to develop a host of origins of other prominent DC characters. Both Phillips and Warner Bros have declined to comment at the moment.

"Joker", which recently entered USD 1 billion clubs to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, is generating strong Oscar buzz for Phoenix.

