Mira Sorvino, Rory Culkin join Quibi series 'Emma'

Actors Mira Sorvino and Rory Culkin have boarded the cast of Quibi horror series "Emma". The two actors join AnnaSophia Robb, Michael Gaston and "Game of Thrones" alum Hannah Murray in the cast.

The show will chronicle the dark journey of a young woman (Robb) down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances. She must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the potential conspiracy surrounding it. The series is being directed by Mary Harron and produced by Dark Castle Entertainment and Propagate. It recently started production.

Ben Hatai has penned the script and he is also serving as executive producer alongside Harron, Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Greg Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell.

