Environment on 'Harry Potter' sets was very protective: Robert Pattinson

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:07 IST
Robert Pattinson looks back fondly at his "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" days as the actor says he felt protected and cared for during the film's shooting. Pattinson was 18 when he made his feature film debut with the 2005 movie, portraying the character of Cedric Diggory from JK Rowling's book universe.

During "HFPA in Conversation" podcast with Kristien Gijbels, the 33-year-old actor recalled his experience of working on the film, directed by Mike Newell. "It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter. Even compared to movies I've done since, it was very protective. The way the kids were treated... In 'Harry Potter' they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time... It felt like a very friendly family environment," Pattinson said.

He particularly has fond memories of the press tour that he went on while promoting the film, in which he starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. "It was amazing. Especially during that press tour. I remember going to Tokyo for the first time, and sitting in my room looking out over the city and being like, 'How has this happened?' I really like that movie... I wouldn't be acting if it wasn't for that," the actor, who went on to headline his own fantasy movie franchise, the "Twilight" series, said.

